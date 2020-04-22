Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Euronet Worldwide has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.95-0.95 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ~$0.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.11.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.