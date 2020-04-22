Evans Bancorp (EVBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBN. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $57,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

