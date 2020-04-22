Evercore ISI Upgrades Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Outperform

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of AEE opened at $74.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

