Exane Derivatives Buys 3,878 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

