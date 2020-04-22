Exco Technologies (XTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Exco Technologies to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million.

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

