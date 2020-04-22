Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,192 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 148,017 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,072 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Exelon stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.