Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

