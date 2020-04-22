Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

