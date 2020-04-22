Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

