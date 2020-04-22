Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219,264 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.