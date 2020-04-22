Facebook (FB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.19. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

