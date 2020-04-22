Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $2.14. Facebook posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $9.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $11.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

