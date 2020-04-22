Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

FB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

