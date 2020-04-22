Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.