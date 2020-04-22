Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

