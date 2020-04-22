Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $11.78 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 510,001 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,046,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 737,670 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

