Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 1,320 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

