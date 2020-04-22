Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 560 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.