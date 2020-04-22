Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. PPL makes up 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

