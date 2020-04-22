Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $160.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

