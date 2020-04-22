Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.87 and a 200 day moving average of $206.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

