Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 936,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 321,249 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 86.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

