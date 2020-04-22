Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.39 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $178.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

