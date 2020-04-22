Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.