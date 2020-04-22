Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

