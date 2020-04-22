Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

GLD opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average is $145.51.

SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

