Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $202,000 Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

