Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $212,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

