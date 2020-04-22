Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.