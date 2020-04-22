Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $67,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.