Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

