Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $974,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.18.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.