Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

