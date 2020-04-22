Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.