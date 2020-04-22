Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

