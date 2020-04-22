Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Makes New $45,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

