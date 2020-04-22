Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 165 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

