Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

