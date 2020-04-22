Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.