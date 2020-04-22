Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 460 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average of $225.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

