Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

MNST stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

