Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 69.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2,462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,135 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 649.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

