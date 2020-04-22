FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FARO Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $840.65 million, a PE ratio of 148.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

