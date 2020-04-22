Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,529.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $180,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $216,900.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

