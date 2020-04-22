Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

