Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,904 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 65,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 305,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,827,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

