Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,409 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of CB opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

