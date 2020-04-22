Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 380 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

