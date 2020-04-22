Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 74,547 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,547 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFG. ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

