Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

